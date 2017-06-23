Image

9:36 PM / Friday June 23, 2017

PA529
23 Jun 2017

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, June 25

June 23, 2017

Finally got a chance to catch up with James Singleton, owner of “Smooth Like That” Men’s Clothing Store, located at 5705 N. Broad Street in Philadelphia. 

I have purchased several outfits to wear during our “Oldies In The Park” summer events. 

If you are looking for the latest fashions at reasonable prices, Smooth Like That is the place where you will find it. 

Image

When you stop in, be sure to tell James and his entire team I said…”Whassup?” 

Call 215.276.9020.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media, www.3fm.fm A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

