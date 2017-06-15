Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, June 18

WOW!! That’s the first thing I said when I walked into “My Favorite Things Exotic Resale” at 7715 Germantown Avenue.

Owners Solomon and Betty Roebuck are warm and friendly and were very eager to show me around.

They own a hidden jewel in Chestnut Hill (yes, they own the building) that contains one of a kind, special items ranging from clothing to shoes, furniture, rugs and more. And, they have a beautiful back garden available to rent for special occasions.

Call 215.392.6828.

But most importantly, you’ve got to stop by to see this for yourself.

You WILL buy something; I did.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media, www.3fm.fm A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.