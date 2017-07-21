Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, July 23

David Parker had a full time job and worked his business on the weekend. Well, he decided his fulltime job was interfering with his business, so he quit and went into business full time. GOOD FOR YOU DAVID.

Fine Line Auto Spa at 260 West Washington Lane in the Germantown section of Philadelphia specializes in full service auto detailing, window tinting, ding removal and more at competitive prices.

I have supported David for years and I’m happy to see he made the move…ON FAITH!!! They provide GREAT service and pay very close attention to detail. Call for hours or to make an appointment at 267.275.3572.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org. Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media, www.3fm.fm A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.