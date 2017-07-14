Image

2:38 AM / Sunday July 16, 2017

PA529
14 Jul 2017

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, July 16

July 14, 2017

Whenever I need fast notary service, I visit my friend Joan Hill at Agency Insurance Services Agency Auto Tags located at 6224 Wayne Avenue at Washington Lane in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. 

I stopped in recently and almost asked if Joan was in that day. 

Image

Well, it was Joan but she had cut her hair real short and was sporting a new look.  We both had a good laugh about that. 

If you are looking for insurance, tag service, notary and other services, stop in to see her.  Call 215.713.0900. 

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media, www.3fm.fm A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

