Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, July 16

Whenever I need fast notary service, I visit my friend Joan Hill at Agency Insurance Services Agency Auto Tags located at 6224 Wayne Avenue at Washington Lane in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

I stopped in recently and almost asked if Joan was in that day.

Well, it was Joan but she had cut her hair real short and was sporting a new look. We both had a good laugh about that.

If you are looking for insurance, tag service, notary and other services, stop in to see her. Call 215.713.0900.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media, www.3fm.fm A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.