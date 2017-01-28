Image

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, Jan. 29

“My wife mentioned to me that she needed to get something special for an event we will attend soon. 

I told her I was going to Dolly’s Boutique, located at 6778 Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia and scope it out for her. 

Great, one of a kind fashions for women, and soon will have accessories for men. 

Ask for owner Shani Newton. 

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net. Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

