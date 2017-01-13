Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week: Kevin Peterson, the Singing Painter

“Kevin Peterson, the Singing Painter and my painter for many years, stopped by our offices this week to give us an estimate for additional painting and repair work in our building.

We have been treated well, fairly and professionally by him and his team.

For us, they have done great jobs.

Need a painter? Call Kevin, (267) 584-1137.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.