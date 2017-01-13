Image

11:22 AM / Friday January 13, 2017

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
13 Jan 2017

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week: Kevin Peterson, the Singing Painter

buy-black_01-15-17a
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 13, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

Kevin Peterson, the Singing Painter and my painter for many years, stopped by our offices this week to give us an estimate for additional painting and repair work in our building. 

We have been treated well, fairly and professionally by him and his team.

Image

For us, they have done great jobs. 

Need a painter?  Call Kevin, (267) 584-1137.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

Related Posts

local_12-18-16hGary Shepherd’s ‘Buy Black’ tip of the week buy-black_01-01-17aGary Shepherd’s Buy Black tip of the week: Blue Sole Shoes local_12-25-16gGary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” tip of the week: Uptown BBQ Grill
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Community activist launches two new African American history tours in Washington, DC

diaspora_01-15-17a

January 13, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Donald Folden, founder of Capital Buddy Tours blacknews.com Washington, DC — “Breaking into the tour...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Help for Seniors with bladder control problems

seniors_01-15-17a

January 13, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What are the best treatments recommended to help seniors with bladder control problems? Leaking...

Go With The-Flo

Kerry Washington attendeds the Obama’s final soiree at the White House and two days later, the Golden Globes in Los Angeles

go-flo_01-15-17a

January 13, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Kerry Washington  (Photo: Tinseltown / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Kerry Washington had a party-filled weekend....

Style

When finalizing that New Year’s resolution list, don’t forget to include your 2017 hair goals

style_01-08-17a

January 6, 2017

By Leah Fletcher As Ebony Chambliss ushered in 2017, she, like many others, was finalizing her list...

Color Of Money

Six common tax filing mistakes to avoid

money_01-15-17a

January 13, 2017

BPT It’s probably safe to say handing cash to Uncle Sam does not top the list of...

Entertainment

Movie Review: ‘Fences’ remains true to form in big screen adaptation

local_01-15-17c

January 13, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in a scene from Fences. By Kendall Alexander @SteezieKBreezie Troy...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff