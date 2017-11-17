Image

2:50 PM / Friday November 17, 2017

PA529
17 Nov 2017

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- The Floor Doctor

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 17, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

My wife and I are sprucing up our home a little for the holidays. 

We needed some floors refinished. 

Our contractor recommended, “The Floor Doctor”. 

I wasn’t home for the initial consultation but Lisa told me how she was impressed by owner James Porter and his professionalism.

I found out how professional and courteous he and his crew are.  They did a wonderful job and finished the work in two days. 

When you call, tell him you read about them in the Philadelphia Sunday Sun.  Call 215.913.3090 for free estimates.  

Subscribe to the Philadelphia Sunday Sun today.  http://www.philasun.com/subscribe/

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Image

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

Related Posts

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, Feb. 12 Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, Jan. 22 Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- Philly Platinum Grille
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

CeCe Winans accepts the Spirit Award at Lisa Collins’ 20th Annual “First Ladies High Tea”

November 16, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  CeCe Winans (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Lisa Collins’ 20th...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Assistance dogs provide help and love

November 16, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior What can you tell me about assistance dogs for people with disabilities? My sister,...

Food And Beverage

A Very Versatile Holiday

November 16, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Cola and Brown Sugar Glazed Ham   Family Features When planning this year’s holiday menu,...

Entertainment

Debate over Ken Burns Civil War doc continues over decades

November 16, 2017

By Hillel Italie associated press NEW YORK — From the time it aired nearly 30 years ago,...

Health

Simple ways to follow a low-glycemic eating plan for better health

November 16, 2017

BPT Adopting a diet that mainly consists of foods ranking low on the Glycemic Index (GI) can...

Oasis

God won’t let you be defeated

November 16, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs In my most recent YouTube family vlog (I love that you’re subscribing!), as I...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff