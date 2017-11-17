Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- The Floor Doctor

My wife and I are sprucing up our home a little for the holidays.

We needed some floors refinished.

Our contractor recommended, “The Floor Doctor”.

I wasn’t home for the initial consultation but Lisa told me how she was impressed by owner James Porter and his professionalism.

I found out how professional and courteous he and his crew are. They did a wonderful job and finished the work in two days.

When you call, tell him you read about them in the Philadelphia Sunday Sun. Call 215.913.3090 for free estimates.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.