Image

8:39 PM / Friday February 17, 2017

PA529
17 Feb 2017

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, Feb. 19

February 17, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

As I prepared for a recent trip to Los Angeles, I needed to get some sunglasses repaired.  So I did like I always do, went to Steve Davis and the team at Omega Optical. 

Not only did I get the glasses repaired, I bought a new pair to represent Philly style. Omega Optical has scores of styles for prescription glasses too.

Image

Two locations:  Cheltenham Avenue and in the Comcast Center downtown.  Call 215.268.6590.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff