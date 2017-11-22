Image

4:48 AM / Thursday November 23, 2017

PA529
22 Nov 2017

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- Center Stage Party Planning

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 22, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

While driving home one Sunday, I saw a young sister going to a van that was labeled “Center Stage Party Planning”.  I almost drove right by but decided to stop. 

Co-owner Ebony Carson and her team were setting up for an event.  She was pleasant and gracious to allow me a few minutes of her time and told me about her business.

Ebony and her partner Shauntae Doughty have been friends since high school and started the business on a part-time basis while in college to make “extra money”. 

According to Shauntae, they are blessed and have now worked the business full time for at least five years. They will be celebrating 13 years in business March of 2018.  

From weddings to corporate to non-profit and weekend social events, Center Stage Party Planning does it all. 

To set up your next event, call 484.393.CSPP (2777). 

When you call, tell him you read about them in the Philadelphia Sunday Sun. 

Image

Subscribe to the Philadelphia Sunday Sun today.  http://www.philasun.com/subscribe/ 

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

Related Posts

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- Philly Platinum Grille Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- The Floor Doctor Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- “Where’s Daddy?”
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the AMAs while her mother, Diana Ross took the stage for a rare performance

November 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Tracee Ellis Ross  ( Photo:  Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock.com) By Florence Anthony Congrats to Kevin...

Seniors

Protect your health and your card

November 22, 2017

Making the most of Medicare Open Enrollment   Family Features Eating well and regular exercise are part...

Food And Beverage

Helpful Holiday Recipes for the Home Chef

November 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Milo’s Sweet Tea Turkey Brine (Photo courtesy of Getty Images) Family Features With everything that goes into...

Commentary

Trump’s assault on Barack Obama’s legacy will fail

November 22, 2017

By Jesse Jackson TriceEdneyWire.com Donald Trump defines his administration as against all things Obama. Beneath the current...

Health

Control your diabetes while controlling costs

November 22, 2017

BPT Controlling the “ABCs of diabetes,” namely A1C, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, is difficult enough, but...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Nov. 26

November 22, 2017

All Signs: This week the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Saturn are all in Sagittarius. Yowsers! Let’s all...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff