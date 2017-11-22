Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- Center Stage Party Planning

While driving home one Sunday, I saw a young sister going to a van that was labeled “Center Stage Party Planning”. I almost drove right by but decided to stop.

Co-owner Ebony Carson and her team were setting up for an event. She was pleasant and gracious to allow me a few minutes of her time and told me about her business.

Ebony and her partner Shauntae Doughty have been friends since high school and started the business on a part-time basis while in college to make “extra money”.

According to Shauntae, they are blessed and have now worked the business full time for at least five years. They will be celebrating 13 years in business March of 2018.

From weddings to corporate to non-profit and weekend social events, Center Stage Party Planning does it all.

To set up your next event, call 484.393.CSPP (2777).

When you call, tell them you read about them in the Philadelphia Sunday Sun.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.