Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week– Boyd Photography

3rd Floor Media just completed an eight-month project in which we worked with a non-profit organization planning their first fundraising formal gala.

As always, we support Black-owned businesses.

As we were considering a photographer, we remembered Boyd Photography because we hired them several years ago for our daughter’s sweet sixteen party.

They did such a wonderful job, providing a variety of backgrounds and props which made the event even more special. Owner Marcus Boyd did a GREAT job on the fundraising gala as well.

Be sure to check my Facebook page for a sample of some of his work. The next time you need a photographer that gets the job done, call Marcus at 856-296-8911.

