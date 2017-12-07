Image

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week– Boyd Photography

3rd Floor Media just completed an eight-month project in which we worked with a non-profit organization planning their first fundraising formal gala. 

As always, we support Black-owned businesses. 

As we were considering a photographer, we remembered Boyd Photography because we hired them several years ago for our daughter’s sweet sixteen party.

They did such a wonderful job, providing a variety of backgrounds and props which made the event even more special.  Owner Marcus Boyd did a GREAT job on the fundraising gala as well. 

Image

Be sure to check my Facebook page for a sample of some of his work.  The next time you need a photographer that gets the job done, call Marcus at 856-296-8911.

When you stop in, tell him you read about them in the Philadelphia Sunday Sun.  Subscribe to the Philadelphia Sunday Sun today.  http://www.philasun.com/subscribe/.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

