Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week– Blue Sole Shoes

I needed more formal shoes as part of a Black and White Formal Gala at which I was co-hosting. So, I went to visit my friend Steve Jamison, owner of Blue Sole Shoes, 1805 Chestnut Street in Center City Philadelphia.

Men, if you’re looking for one-of-a-kind, high end fashion footwear, Blue Sole Shoes is the place to go.

My first choice was sold out! However, I found a pair that I really like. When I showed them to my wife she said “Wow, those are sharp!!” And yes, they are. Stop by to get yourself a pair or two. But go with full pockets.

Call 215.496.9244 for hours. When you stop in, tell him you read about them in the Philadelphia Sunday Sun.

