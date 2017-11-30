Image

11:07 PM / Thursday November 30, 2017

PA529
30 Nov 2017

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week– Blue Sole Shoes

November 30, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

I needed more formal shoes as part of a Black and White Formal Gala at which I was co-hosting.  So, I went to visit my friend Steve Jamison, owner of Blue Sole Shoes, 1805 Chestnut Street in Center City Philadelphia. 

Men, if you’re looking for one-of-a-kind, high end fashion footwear, Blue Sole Shoes is the place to go. 

My first choice was sold out! However, I found a pair that I really like.  When I showed them to my wife she said “Wow, those are sharp!!”  And yes, they are. Stop by to get yourself a pair or two. But go with full pockets. 

Image

Call 215.496.9244 for hours. When you stop in, tell him you read about them in the Philadelphia Sunday Sun. 

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

