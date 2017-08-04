Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, Aug. 6

Have you ever heard of a person being “rewired”? That’s what Joan Jenkins, owner of Costumes, characters, clowns, moon bounce, magic and more; that’s what Derek Lee offers.

His business is D&J Entertainment located at 7516 Frankford Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia. For birthday parties or other special occasions, D&J adds that extra special touch to any event.

We (3rd Floor Media) hired a moon bounce and a face painter for a block party that we co-sponsored in the neighborhood where our offices are located.

The kids LOVED it.

D&J was ON TIME, engaging and professional.

Call to find out what is best for your soiree, 215.335.4999.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

