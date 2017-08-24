Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, Aug. 27

It’s almost time for school to begin in the School District of Philadelphia.

I recently stopped by And Still I Rise (ASIR), an after- school program located at 3131 West Cumberland Street in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city. ASIR owner, Dr. Krisha Coppedge, is a very dedicated and caring facilitator of her program, during the school year, and her summer program while schools are closed.

She is hosting a fundraiser on December 2, 2017 to raise money to help purchase the property where they are located.

To find out more about the programming and more information on the fundraiser, call 215.845.5609.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.