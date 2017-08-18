Image

1:20 PM / Saturday August 19, 2017

18 Aug 2017

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, Aug. 20

We talked right before and right after Weller and Pamela Thomas, owners of Pathfinders Travel, 6325 Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia hosted a trip to Cuba. 

Weller filled me in on their adventure, and about all of the things they plan to do to make the upcoming tours even better. 

It sounded so interesting that I think I’d like to go. 

Plus, they have a beautiful magazine you can subscribe to.  

If you’ve got a vacation destination in mind, call Pathfinders at (215) 438-2140. They will take good care of you. 

Image

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and the PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media, www.3fm.fm A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

