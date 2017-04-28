Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, April 30

I got a call in my office recently from Jocelyn Mayo, the CEO and founder of Pampering Plus Inc.

They are an innovative home care company. Ms. Mayo is a licensed nurse who started her business 13 years ago.

Who knew? With over 100 team members, their services range from skilled nursing to in-home assistance.

I was very impressed upon my visit. Not only does she own the business, she owns the building.

They are located at 1552 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 and can be reached at 215-881-8902.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is the President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.