Image

8:31 PM / Friday April 14, 2017

PA529
14 Apr 2017

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, April 16

April 14, 2017

I had a chance recently to visit with Traci Nickens at her insurance agency. 

They offer auto, home, business and life insurance as well as other services including auto tags, registration and more. 

It hit me…I had lost a registration and needed to get another copy. 

Well…I paid the fee and Voila!!!…within five minutes I had a duplicate copy of the registration I had lost.  Thanks to Traci and staff. 

Call Traci Nickens Agency at (215) 242-4090. 

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Image

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

