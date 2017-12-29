Image

10:24 AM / Saturday December 30, 2017

PA529
29 Dec 2017

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week– Ace Shoe Repair

December 29, 2017

HAPPY NEW YEAR! A Big shout out to Willie Austin and Ideen Naem, co-owners of Ace Shoe Repair, 20 E. Mt. Airy Avenue, in the Mt. Airy section of Philadelphia.

Image

They were one of our first featured businesses when we started this highlight. I’m happy to report that as a result of the feature and being a business in the ibuyblack network, their business has grown. 

My whole family supports Ace and you can too. 

From shoe shines to repairs, check out ACE SHOE REPAIR. They are open 7 DAYS A WEEK.

Call for hours 215.248.1359. When you stop in, tell him you read about them in the Philadelphia Sunday Sun.  Subscribe to the Philadelphia Sunday Sun today.  http://www.philasun.com/subscribe/.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media www.3fm.fm, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

