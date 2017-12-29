Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week– Ace Shoe Repair

HAPPY NEW YEAR! A Big shout out to Willie Austin and Ideen Naem, co-owners of Ace Shoe Repair, 20 E. Mt. Airy Avenue, in the Mt. Airy section of Philadelphia.

They were one of our first featured businesses when we started this highlight. I’m happy to report that as a result of the feature and being a business in the ibuyblack network, their business has grown.

My whole family supports Ace and you can too.

From shoe shines to repairs, check out ACE SHOE REPAIR. They are open 7 DAYS A WEEK.

