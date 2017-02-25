Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week, Feb. 26

Whenever I need to update my authentic African attire, I go to Sandaga at 7130 Germantown Avenue in the Mt. Airy section of Philadelphia.

They have beautiful and unique art and clothing direct from the motherland.

And, be sure to ask about their tailor made service from the fabrics they have in store.

To support other Black-owned businesses, visit www.buyblackapp.net and PCOL (Philadelphia Community of Leaders) website at www.philadelphiacommunityofleaders.org.

Gary Shepherd is President/CEO of 3rd Floor Media, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.