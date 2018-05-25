Gary Shepherd’s ‘BUY BLACK’ highlight of the week — Platinum Services

I’m a gardener/urban farmer and amateur landscaper and have been for many years.
I have taken care of my lawn, front and back, and all of the adjacent landscaping.
Now, with the demands of running my business and other obligations, I don’t have time or the energy to continue. Although I still maintain my vegetable garden, I need help with the lawn.
On my way back to my office one day, I came across Howard James III, the owner of Platinum Services.
We set a meeting. He came by and gave me a fair estimate and will start very soon.
If you need help, like I do, call 267.784.7168.
