Image

4:17 PM / Sunday June 2, 2019

Visit Dorchester
25 May 2018

Gary Shepherd’s ‘BUY BLACK’ highlight of the week — Platinum Services

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 25, 2018 Category: Local Posted by:

I’m a gardener/urban farmer and amateur landscaper and have been for many years.

I have taken care of my lawn, front and back, and all of the adjacent landscaping.

Now, with the demands of running my business and other obligations, I don’t have time or the energy to continue. Although I still maintain my vegetable garden, I need help with the lawn.

On my way back to my office one day, I came across Howard James III, the owner of Platinum Services.

We set a meeting. He came by and gave me a fair estimate and will start very soon.

If you need help, like I do, call 267.784.7168.

Image

For your news and highlights of other iBuyBlack businesses, subscribe to the Philadelphia Sunday SUN​​ today​​ at www.philasun.com​.

To support other Black owned businesses, log onto www.ibuyblack.org. Gary Shepherd is President/CEO and founder of 3rd Floor Media, A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

Contact www.3fm.fm to find out more about advertising your business in the Philadelphia Sunday SUN​​, on radio, TV, billboards and more.

This highlight is not an endorsement of the businesses featured. It is for informational purposes only.

Related Posts

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- Philly Platinum Grille Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- 410 Specialties Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week– Erica Booth Tax & Accounting Services, LLC
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Lupita Nyongo’s children’s book “Sulwe” has the literary community buzzing

May 31, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Lupita Nyongo  (Photo: Magicinfoto / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Enroute to...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Adaptive gardening: Tips and tools for older gardeners

May 17, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good tools and tips for senior...

Color Of Money

Give your home a modern makeover

May 31, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features Even if your home has seen a generation or two of...

Food And Beverage

Sensational Salads

May 31, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Add fruits, veggies to meals for plant-forward nutrition  FAMILY FEATURES Adding more fruits...

Oasis

Obituary: Hope Councill McFadden

May 31, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Funeral services for Hope Councill McFadden were held May 9, 2019 at Zion...

Stateside

Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains cautious on impeachment talk

May 31, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi still isn’t ready to impeach President...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff