Image

11:05 AM / Friday June 16, 2017

15 Jun 2017

FunTimes Magazine’s Men of Influence holds media reception honoring ten influential men for Father’s Day, June 23

June 15, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

In honor of Father’s Day, FunTimes Magazine asked 10 of the Philadelphia region’s influential men to share the stories of their lives and ponder intersectionality around Black men’s issues. The event will be held at the Pyramid Club, Fairmount Room, from 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM, on Friday, June 23.

Through a series of questions, these men reflected on their ambitions and obstacles, described discoveries they made as Black men, how they pushed through tough times. Most inspiringly, they relayed soul-restoring stories about Black family life and love.

These real-life sentiments resonate the continued concerns for equality among all men.

The NJ/Philadelphia region men recognized are –

Image
  • Dr. Eric Edi, Executive Director of Africom-Philly, the Coalition of African and Caribbean Immigrant Communities (AFRICOM)
  • Michael A. Rashid, President, Michael A. Rashid & Associates, LLC. Foster Child Musician with accomplishments in writing, producing, and performing on multiple records, and a production and promotion company.
  • Mark E. Talbot, Chief of Police for the Norristown Police Department, Pennsylvania.
  • Blane Fitzgerald Stoddart, President and CEO of BFW Group, LLC.
  • Charles L. Blockson, A prominent African American historian, scholar and author.
  • Allan Lane, Businessman, motorcyclist, journalist and publisher of digital magazine, SportsBike Incorporated (SBI).
  • Michael Coard, A criminal defense attorney, “The Angriest Black Man in America”
  • Bishop Dr. C. Milton Grannum, founding pastor of the New Covenant Church of Philadelphia
  • Osagie O. Imasogie, Esquire Business executive and attorney in law, finance, health & pharmaceutical industries
  • Barkley L. Hendricks, (posthumous) Artist best known for his life-size oil paintings of Black people.

The public is invited to come mingle with the invited guests, and the FunTimes’ family of writers and supporters.

