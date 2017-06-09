Image

9:51 PM / Friday June 9, 2017

PA529
9 Jun 2017

FunTimes Magazine’s Men of Influence holds media reception honoring ten influential men for Father’s Day, June 23

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 9, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

In honor of Father’s Day, FunTimes Magazine asked 10 of the Philadelphia region’s influential men to share the stories of their lives, and ponder intersectionality around Black men’s issues. The event will be held at the Pyramid Club, Fairmount Room, 1735 Market St Fl 52; 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM, Friday, June 23.

Image

Through a series of questions, these men reflected on their ambitions and obstacles, described discoveries they made as Black men, how they pushed through tough times. Most inspiringly, they relayed soul-restoring stories about Black family life and love.

These real-life sentiments resonate the continued concerns for equality among all men.
The NJ/Philadelphia region men recognized are –
Dr. Eric Edi Executive Director of Africom-Philly, the Coalition of African and Caribbean Immigrant Communities (AFRICOM)
Michael A. Rashid President, Michael A. Rashid & Associates, LLC.
Foster Child Musician with accomplishments in writing, producing, and performing on multiple records, and a production and promotion company.
Mark E. Talbot Chief of Police for the Norristown Police Department, Pennsylvania.
Blane Fitzgerald Stoddart President and CEO of BFW Group, LLC.
Charles L. Blockson A prominent African American historian, scholar and author.
Allan Lane Businessman, motorcyclist, journalist and publisher of digital magazine, SportsBike Inc. (SBI).
Michael Coard A criminal defense attorney, “The Angriest Black Man in America”
Bishop Dr. C. Milton Grannum founding pastor of the New Covenant Church of Philadelphia
Osagie O. Imasogie, Esquire Business executive and attorney in law, finance, health & pharmaceutical industries
Barkley L. Hendricks (posthumous) Artist best known for his life-size oil paintings of Black people.

The public is invited to come mingle with the invited guests, and the FunTimes’ family of writers and supporters.

Related Posts

FunTimes Magazine celebrates Philadelphia’s “Women of Influence” at the Barnes Foundation, April 14 American Diabetes Association celebrates Father of the Year Black History discussion focuses on the Black agenda at FunTimes Magazine release party at the Reading Terminal Market
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Here’s why you’re going through…

June 9, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs diannahobbs.com Today is recital day, and we’re all pretty excited about it! Our teen...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How to Hire a Home Helper

June 9, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, I would like to hire a personal assistant/home helper for my mom to assist...

Beauty

Scalp micropigmentation becoming popular solution for male hair loss: Why the widespread interest—Part 1

June 9, 2017

By Leah Fletcher  Willie Turner started losing his hair at the age of 24. He became depressed...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of June 11

June 9, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: This week the Sun will oppose Saturn. We will all feel this...

Color Of Money

Community leader celebrates 25 years

June 9, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Christine Brown receives her plaque from Kenneth Scott, President of Beech Companies celebrating 25 years...

Entertainment

Blue Cross Riverrink Summerfest announces the debut of ‘The Midway’

June 9, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest opens May 27th! Skate, eat, and play on the Delaware River...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff