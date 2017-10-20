FunTimes Magazine Gala and Award Ceremony raised funds for internship program

ABOVE PHOTO: Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake (Photo by Leona Dixon)

The 7th Annual FunTimes Magazine Gala and Award Ceremony honored three community leaders and accepted donations for the publication’s internship program, at the Saturday October 14, 2017, the Courtyard at the Marriott on City Line Avenue, Philadelphia, PA.

Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake, was awarded the 2017 FunTimes Magazine Shero Award. She is Vice President of Community Affairs for Independence Blue Cross and is President of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation.

Andy Wetherill, Director of the Delaware State University Cooperative Extension System was presented the 2017 Jeff Brown Award for Community Engagement.

Dr. Azubuike Ezeife, OB/GYN practitioner, retired after 37 years of delivering over 10,000 babies, received the first FunTimes Life Achievement Award. He has contributed greatly to the FunTimes mission as Chair of its Board of Advisors.

Catherine Hicks, Publisher of the Philadelphia SUN, was recognized at the Gala, as a member of the FunTimes Board of Advisors.

The event which was hosted by WURD’s Eric Grimes and Dr Eric Edi of AFRICOM, was attended by city officials including Councilman Derek Green, Councilwoman Janine Blackwell, Deputy Mayor Dr. Nina Ahmad, City Rep. Hon Sheila Hess (Representing Mayor Jim Kenney, and Dr. Symbol Lai (Office of Immigrant Affairs, Natalie Jackson, Aiisha Herring Miller, and Elka Battles-Murillo. Other elected officials include Rep. Vanessa Lowery-Brown, Judge Sierra Street, Hon. Giovanni Campbell, and Staci Scott, Executive Director of Health Partners Foundations.

Also in attendance represening Brown’s Shoprite Scott Brown, son of Jeff and Sandy Brown, Mark Nicoletti from Philadelphia Suburban Development Corporation, Philadelphia Phillies Brittani Shields and Valarie Nava, Philadelphia Business and Technology Center, headed by Miller Parker and Marjorie Ogilvie, representative from Community College (Power up Program) Kettura Dior and many others from Echoes of Africa, AFRICOM, ACANA, Miss Black Genez, and Antigua and Barbuda Association of Philadelphia.

Sponsors -Independence Blue Cross, Brown’s ShopRite, and Jefferson Health.