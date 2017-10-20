Image

11:59 PM / Friday October 20, 2017

PA529
20 Oct 2017

FunTimes Magazine Gala and Award Ceremony raised funds for internship program

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 20, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake  (Photo by Leona Dixon)

 

Andy Wetherill (Photo by Leona Dixon)

The 7th Annual FunTimes Magazine Gala and Award Ceremony honored three community leaders and accepted donations for the publication’s internship program, at the Saturday October 14, 2017, the Courtyard at the Marriott on City Line Avenue, Philadelphia, PA.

Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake, was awarded the 2017 FunTimes Magazine Shero Award. She is Vice President of Community Affairs for Independence Blue Cross and is President of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation.

Andy Wetherill, Director of the Delaware State University Cooperative Extension System was presented the 2017 Jeff Brown Award for Community Engagement.

Dr. Azubuike Ezeife, OB/GYN practitioner, retired after 37 years of delivering over 10,000 babies, received the first FunTimes Life Achievement Award. He has contributed greatly to the FunTimes mission as Chair of its Board of Advisors.

Catherine Hicks, Publisher of the Philadelphia SUN, was recognized at the Gala, as a member of the FunTimes Board of Advisors.

Dr. Azubuike Ezeife (Photo by Leona Dixon)

The event which was hosted by WURD’s Eric Grimes and Dr Eric Edi of AFRICOM, was attended by city officials including Councilman Derek Green, Councilwoman Janine Blackwell, Deputy Mayor Dr. Nina Ahmad, City Rep. Hon Sheila Hess (Representing Mayor Jim Kenney, and Dr. Symbol Lai (Office of Immigrant Affairs, Natalie Jackson, Aiisha Herring Miller, and Elka Battles-Murillo. Other elected officials include Rep. Vanessa Lowery-Brown, Judge Sierra Street, Hon. Giovanni Campbell, and Staci Scott, Executive Director of Health Partners Foundations.

Also in attendance represening Brown’s Shoprite Scott Brown, son of Jeff and Sandy Brown, Mark Nicoletti from Philadelphia Suburban Development Corporation, Philadelphia Phillies Brittani Shields and Valarie Nava, Philadelphia Business and Technology Center, headed by Miller Parker and Marjorie Ogilvie, representative from Community College (Power up Program) Kettura Dior and many others from Echoes of Africa, AFRICOM, ACANA, Miss Black Genez, and Antigua and Barbuda Association of Philadelphia.

Image

Sponsors -Independence Blue Cross, Brown’s ShopRite, and Jefferson Health.

Related Posts

7th Annual FunTimes Magazine Gala and Awards Ceremony to be held Oct. 14 FunTimes Magazine celebrates Philadelphia’s “Women of Influence” at the Barnes Foundation, April 14 FunTimes Magazine’s Men of Influence holds media reception honoring ten influential men for Father’s Day, June 23
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

The Evelyn Lozada Foundation kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October 13, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Evelyn Lozada (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony The Evelyn Lozada Foundation (ELF)...

Seniors

Find Medicare confusing? Start here

October 19, 2017

BPT Navigating Medicare can be challenging. In fact, according to a 2017 UnitedHealthcare survey, nearly 40 percent...

Food And Beverage

Flavorful fall: Five meltingly great grilled cheese recipes for autumn

October 19, 2017

BPT Are you noticing a golden hue to the sunlight, the earthy aroma of bonfires and a...

Entertainment

A little known story from Justice Thurgood Marshall’s early life inspires audiences in ‘Marshall’

October 20, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Josh Gad, Chadwick Boseman and Sterling K. Brown in ‘MARSHALL.’  (Photo credit: Barry Wetcher /...

Health

A closer look at vision health

October 19, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Courtesy of Getty Images   Family Features An estimated 4.3 billion people suffer from the...

Oasis

Your turbulent season is ending

October 19, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs diannahobbs.com Over the weekend, my husband Kenya and I were blessed to visit St....

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff