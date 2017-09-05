Funeral arrangements announced for slain Temple student Jenna Burleigh

Below is funeral service information and obituary for 22-year-old Temple student Jenna Burleigh.

Viewing

Thursday, September 7, 2017

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc.

667 Harleysville Pike

Telford, PA 18969

Viewing

Friday, September 8, 2017

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM

St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church

1601 Derstine Road

Hatfield, PA 19440

Funeral Mass

Friday, September 8, 2017

11:00 AM

St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church

1601 Derstine Road

Hatfield, PA 19440

Obituary

Jenna Nicole Burleigh, 22, of Harleysville, PA, passed away suddenly on September 2, 2017.

Born November 4, 1994 in Harrisburg, PA, she was a daughter of Joseph Edward Burleigh, III and Jacqueline (Zazyczny) Burleigh. She was a 2013 graduate of Souderton Area High School and received her associate degree in liberal arts from Montgomery County Community College. She was currently a junior at Temple University majoring in film and media studies.

Jenna enjoyed spending time with family and friends enjoying life. She devoted a lot of her time combatting racism, homelessness, and sexism, as well as defending the rights for the L.G.B.T.Q.I.A. community. Jenna was “unapologetically herself” and used fashion to express herself. She loved attending the Philadelphia Folk Festival and time spent with her family in Avalon, NJ. She was particularly fond of her younger cousins.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Janelle Burleigh; two brothers, Jeb and Jacob Burleigh; her grandparents, Dorothy Burleigh and Joseph and Martha Zazyczny; 13 aunts and uncles; and 13 cousins. Jenna was an animal lover and will also be missed by her dogs, Jay and Koda.

She was preceded in death by a grandfather, Joseph Edward Burleigh, Jr In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jenna’s memory to Jenna’s Blessing Bags for the Homeless. Checks can be made payable to “Univest Foundation – Jenna’s Blessing Bags” and sent to Univest Foundation, 14 N. Main St., P. O. Box 197, Souderton, PA 18964. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.