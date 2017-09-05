Image

2:27 AM / Wednesday September 6, 2017

PA529
5 Sep 2017

Funeral arrangements announced for slain Temple student Jenna Burleigh

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 5, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

Below is funeral service information and obituary for 22-year-old Temple student Jenna Burleigh.

Viewing
Thursday, September 7, 2017
5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc.
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969

Viewing
Friday, September 8, 2017
9:00 AM – 10:30 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
1601 Derstine Road
Hatfield, PA 19440

Funeral Mass
Friday, September 8, 2017
11:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
1601 Derstine Road
Hatfield, PA 19440

Obituary

Jenna Nicole Burleigh, 22, of Harleysville, PA, passed away suddenly on September 2, 2017.

Image

Born November 4, 1994 in Harrisburg, PA, she was a daughter of Joseph Edward Burleigh, III and Jacqueline (Zazyczny) Burleigh. She was a 2013 graduate of Souderton Area High School and received her associate degree in liberal arts from Montgomery County Community College. She was currently a junior at Temple University majoring in film and media studies.

Jenna enjoyed spending time with family and friends enjoying life. She devoted a lot of her time combatting racism, homelessness, and sexism, as well as defending the rights for the L.G.B.T.Q.I.A. community. Jenna was “unapologetically herself” and used fashion to express herself. She loved attending the Philadelphia Folk Festival and time spent with her family in Avalon, NJ. She was particularly fond of her younger cousins.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Janelle Burleigh; two brothers, Jeb and Jacob Burleigh; her grandparents, Dorothy Burleigh and Joseph and Martha Zazyczny; 13 aunts and uncles; and 13 cousins. Jenna was an animal lover and will also be missed by her dogs, Jay and Koda.

She was preceded in death by a grandfather, Joseph Edward Burleigh, Jr In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jenna’s memory to Jenna’s Blessing Bags for the Homeless. Checks can be made payable to “Univest Foundation – Jenna’s Blessing Bags” and sent to Univest Foundation, 14 N. Main St., P. O. Box 197, Souderton, PA 18964. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.

Related Posts

Commissioner Richard Ross on death of missing Temple student: Suspect charged, “There are a lot of things we just don’t know right now” Report: Blood, drugs and cash allegedly found in friend’s home after Temple student goes missing Funeral services for Henry Thomas Dixon
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Percy “Master P” Miller is rumored to be dating Tameka “Tiny” Harris

September 1, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Percy “Master P” Miller  (Photo: s_bukley / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Music and television...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Exercises that help ease arthritis pain and stiffness

September 1, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What exercises are best suited for seniors with arthritis? I have osteoarthritis in my...

Food And Beverage

Simply Savory Meals

September 1, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Baked Fish Family Features Farm-fresh is what many families desire. Straight from the farm to...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Sept. 3

September 1, 2017

All Signs: Good news! Millions of students will get a celestial blessing this week as they return...

Health

The Save Your Soles Campaign

September 1, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: shutterstock Abington podiatrist promotes preventative diabetes maintenance to stem the tide of amputations in the...

Oasis

God’s about to surprise you!

September 1, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs WWW.DIANNAHOBBS.COM “Get ready for a Holy Ghost surprise,” said my 82-year-old father on the...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff