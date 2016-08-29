Image

10:51 AM / Monday August 29, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
29 Aug 2016

The Fund for School District of Philadelphia delivers strategic partnership with Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau, Pennsylvania Convention and Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association to help new teachers get off to a great start with gift bags full of desk supplies

local_08-28-16e
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 29, 2016 Category: Local Posted by:

More than 530 new teachers for the School District of Philadelphia were honored last week for their commitment to educating Philadelphia’s public school children during an event that celebrated a week long of training. The Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB), Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association and Pennsylvania Convention Center, working in conjunction with the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, donated gift bags full of desk supplies to new teachers, reinforcing the Fund’s promise to bring a new and unique partnership to support the District’s 135,000 students.  The bags contained school supplies such as paper, rulers, pens, pencils and more to help the new roster of educators get the school year started on the right track.

On hand for the celebration were superintendent William R. Hite, Mayor Jim Kenney; Donna Frisby-Greenwood, President/CEO, Fund for the School District; Julie Coker Graham, President/CEO, Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau; Ed Grose, Executive Director, Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association and John McNichol, President/CEO, Pennsylvania Convention Center.

“I want to thank all of our amazing partners for making this event a great success. We are starting the upcoming school year in the strongest position since I became superintendent. The passion and dedication I saw this week from our new teachers is one of the main reasons I am so excited about the upcoming school year,” Hite said. “I want to thank Mayor Kenney for being such a fantastic partner to the District.  He has been with us from the day he was elected to office and he has honored every promise he has made to support the District.”   

“It is always encouraging when different sectors come together to support public education,” Kenney said. “This is the vision behind our community schools initiative. As the program takes off this school year, I look forward to seeing more businesses, funders, community organizations, and residents finding ways to support our students. I want to thank PHLCVB, Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association, and Pennsylvania Convention Center for their generous contribution to our hardworking teachers.”

“We are so grateful for the members of the City’s hospitality industry who have stepped to the plate today with gifts for our new teachers. The Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Pennsylvania Convention Center, and the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association are the face of the city for visitors and conventioneers far and near,” said Donna Frisby-Greenwood, the Fund’s president & CEO.  “Their special expertise is to bring new people and visitors into the city and make them feel at home.  Thank you for helping to extend a warm welcome to our new class of teachers—some are just beginning their careers, some bringing us a perspective and experience from other parts of the region and the nation, and some returning to us. Although a small token of our collective appreciation, the gift bags let our new teachers know we value their talent and commitment to our students.”

“Teachers play a major role in shaping our community and planting the seeds of interest in students who may go on to pursue careers in the hospitality industry. Our three organizations in partnership with the The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia are extremely pleased to be able to support the work of these teachers and our city’s future leaders,” said Julie Coker Graham, President & CEO, Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Image

This event, held at the Arts Academy in Benjamin Rush Magnet High School in Northeast Philadelphia, commemorated the commitment to quality training, resources and access to information by the District for new teachers. During the week, participants attended a series of professional development workshops focused on instruction and classroom management, as well as onboarding sessions addressing general district policies and procedures. The week also provided newly hired teachers with an opportunity to build their professional network, invest in the district’s vision and build a solid foundation for a successful school year.

Related Posts

money_02-02-14a.-w456-h303-p0-q70-Fa-S1Mayor Michael Nutter provides update on Philadelphia Education Supplies Fund School District of Phila. kicks off new school year at West Philadelphia High School United Way grants $50,000 to support student transition in the School District of Philadelphia
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Food And Beverage

Make the grade in the kitchen with canned foods

food_08-28-16a

August 29, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Lentil Soup with Bacon Family Features During the back-to-school season, the stress of weeknight cooking...

Go With The-Flo

Kevin Hart married Eniko Parrish after a two-year engagement

go-flo_08-14-16a

August 12, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Kevin hart By Florence Anthony Kevin Hart reportedly married Eniko Parrish on Monday, August 8...

Health

Back to school with diabetes: Five steps to keep your child safe at school

health_08-21-16a

August 19, 2016

BPT For parents of children living with diabetes, back to school season includes more than the usual...

Style

Olive Oil: an ancient beauty secret gaining popularity as all-natural beauty product

style_08-07-16a

August 5, 2016

By Leah Fletcher The use of olive oil for skincare is nothing new. In fact, it’s an...

Color Of Money

North Broad Renaissance Awards largest contract to African American, woman-owned firm

money_08-21-16a

August 19, 2016

The North Broad Renaissance recently announced that is has awarded its cleaning service contract to TWB Cleaning...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Medicare coverage for non-working spouses

seniors_08-21-16a

August 19, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, Does Medicare cover spouses who have not worked? I have worked all my life,...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff