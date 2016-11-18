Image

3:32 AM / Friday November 18, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
18 Nov 2016

The Fund for The School District of Philadelphia appoints John Barber III as Chief Development Officer

local_11-20-16d
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 18, 2016 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  John Barber III

The Fund for The School District of Philadelphia on Wednesday announced the selection of John Barber, III as its new Chief Development Officer.

As Chief Development Officer, Mr. Barber will help champion strategic priorities and facilitate key partnerships while helping to maintain and obtain city, state and local funding to support the programmatic efforts of the School District of Philadelphia.  In this role, Mr. Barber will also serve as an ambassador in the local and national philanthropic community and assist in raising money for multi-million dollar campaigns funding District initiates that otherwise could not happen without private donor and foundation support.

“John comes to us as well-respected and skillful leader with a very diverse background.  Most importantly, he is a Central High School graduate (244th Class) who understands our challenges and has a proven track record that backs up his passion for the success of public education,” said Donna Frisby-Greenwood, president and CEO of Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.  “We have worked together during my time at “Rock the Vote” and at the School District of Philadelphia and his motivation, enthusiasm and professionalism are a great match for our mission, our goals and our team.”

Image

Barber is an accomplished professional who brings over 20 years of financial and grants experience.  Prior to this assignment, Barber was the Chief Financial Officer for the Urban League of Philadelphia.  Barber’s diverse background includes financial services for the Office of Nonpublic programs for the School District of Philadelphia, where he was responsible for coordinating and overseeing budgeting activities, and evaluating the cost of provided services and programs with a focus on decreasing program costs without negatively impacting the quality of delivered educational programs and services. His past assignments for the School District of Philadelphia include: Deputy Executive Director of Grants Compliance, System Sustainability Manager of Compliance, Financial Coordinator for GEAR UP GRANT and Member of the Grants Governance Committee, responsible for securing available resources for enriching educational opportunities for students.

“I look forward to working with a cadre of private-public sector leaders at both the local and national level to help build on the already impressive strategic plan that advances education for Philadelphia’s public school students,” said Barber.  “My career in the nonprofit sector and education finance has been a very personal, passionate journey. It has allowed me to realize my commitment to the improving the lives of minorities, as well as, educational services and academic achievement for our most important citizens — our children.”

Related Posts

local_08-28-16eThe Fund for School District of Philadelphia delivers strategic partnership with Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau, Pennsylvania Convention and Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association to help new teachers get off to a great start with gift bags full of desk supplies Youngblood: Officials must ‘think outside the box’ on ways to fund struggling Phila. School District local_08-16-15dSchool District of Philadelphia hosts Back to School Education Day
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Horton’s Kids helping to build brighter futures

oasis_11-20-16a

November 17, 2016

Horton’s Kids, which began nearly 30 years ago, has changed the lives of hundreds of children in...

Seniors

A surprising strategy for getting the most out of your Social Security

seniors_11-20-16a

November 17, 2016

BPT The temptation to start collecting monthly Social Security checks at age 62 is hard to resist,...

Go With The-Flo

“The Real” Adrienne Bailon wed gospel singer Israel Houghton in Paris

go-flo_11-20-16a

November 17, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Adrienne Bailon  (Photo: Helga Esteb / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony A Homecoming Celebration was held...

Style

Ombre hair color trend expected to dominate African-America beauty world in 2017

style_11-20-16a

November 17, 2016

By Leah Fletcher Changing seasons prompt many African-American women to refresh their hair color. Their choices range...

Color Of Money

Two Black entrepreneurs win over $500K in funding for their start-ups

money_11-20-16a

November 17, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Su Sunni, co-founder and CEO of WeDidIt and Angel Rich, founder and CEO of the...

Entertainment

Movie Review: Need some ‘Loving’ from Dr. Feelgood for this one

enter_11-20-16b

November 17, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton as Mildred and Richard Loving in ‘Loving’. By Kendall Alexander...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff