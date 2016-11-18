The Fund for The School District of Philadelphia appoints John Barber III as Chief Development Officer

ABOVE PHOTO: John Barber III

The Fund for The School District of Philadelphia on Wednesday announced the selection of John Barber, III as its new Chief Development Officer.

As Chief Development Officer, Mr. Barber will help champion strategic priorities and facilitate key partnerships while helping to maintain and obtain city, state and local funding to support the programmatic efforts of the School District of Philadelphia. In this role, Mr. Barber will also serve as an ambassador in the local and national philanthropic community and assist in raising money for multi-million dollar campaigns funding District initiates that otherwise could not happen without private donor and foundation support.

“John comes to us as well-respected and skillful leader with a very diverse background. Most importantly, he is a Central High School graduate (244th Class) who understands our challenges and has a proven track record that backs up his passion for the success of public education,” said Donna Frisby-Greenwood, president and CEO of Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. “We have worked together during my time at “Rock the Vote” and at the School District of Philadelphia and his motivation, enthusiasm and professionalism are a great match for our mission, our goals and our team.”

Barber is an accomplished professional who brings over 20 years of financial and grants experience. Prior to this assignment, Barber was the Chief Financial Officer for the Urban League of Philadelphia. Barber’s diverse background includes financial services for the Office of Nonpublic programs for the School District of Philadelphia, where he was responsible for coordinating and overseeing budgeting activities, and evaluating the cost of provided services and programs with a focus on decreasing program costs without negatively impacting the quality of delivered educational programs and services. His past assignments for the School District of Philadelphia include: Deputy Executive Director of Grants Compliance, System Sustainability Manager of Compliance, Financial Coordinator for GEAR UP GRANT and Member of the Grants Governance Committee, responsible for securing available resources for enriching educational opportunities for students.

“I look forward to working with a cadre of private-public sector leaders at both the local and national level to help build on the already impressive strategic plan that advances education for Philadelphia’s public school students,” said Barber. “My career in the nonprofit sector and education finance has been a very personal, passionate journey. It has allowed me to realize my commitment to the improving the lives of minorities, as well as, educational services and academic achievement for our most important citizens — our children.”