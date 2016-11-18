Friends of the Coalition honor their peers

By Monica Peters

Keeping with tradition, Friends of the Urban Affairs Coalition held their annual reception on Nov. 15 immediately following the 47th Anniversary Urban Affairs Coalition Breakfast at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Friends of the Coalition, the private invite-only post-breakfast ,serves as an opportunity for persons to network with potential new members, celebrate the Urban Affairs Coalition’s accomplishments over the past year and honor three of the coalition’s peers.

Friends of the Coalition honorees this year were Bret Perkins, Vice President of External and Government Affairs at Comcast Corporation who was honored with the Friend of the Year Award. The Friends of the Coalition Leadership Award went to both Tiffany Tavarez, Corporate Contributions Manager at PECO and Malcolm Kenyatta who is a noted community advocate and champion for North Philadelphia and also the coordinator of member engagement for the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia.

Earlier in the morning, before the Friends of the Coalition post-breakfast reception, 800 decision makers in business, government and grassroots communities from the Philadelphia region attended the Urban Affairs Coalition’s annual breakfast. Now in its 47th year, the breakfast’s theme was Where Do we Go From Here, Chaos or Community? Honorees at this year’s breakfast were Daniel J. Hilferty President and Chief Executive Officer of Independence Blue Cross, who received the Doer Award; Wharton Professor Dr. Bernard E. Anderson recipient of the organization’s Living Legacy award and Rhonda H. Lauer President and Chief Executive Officer of Foundations, Inc., who received the Community Leadership award.

The Urban Affairs Coalition is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that unites government, business, neighborhoods and individual initiatives to improve the quality of life in the region, build wealth in urban communities and solve emerging issues.