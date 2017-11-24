Yo Philly! FREE metered parking on Saturdays through New Year’s Day

Every year between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, Philadelphia Parking Authority offer holiday shoppers some hard-to-beat parking options.

For a flat-rate of only $8 on Saturdays and Sundays, you can park at the following PPA garages between 11 a.m. and 12 midnight.

Note: To receive the $8 flat-rate, please visit the garage management office for your discount validation ticket.

AutoPark at Independence Mall

AutoPark at Olde City

Parkade on 8th

AutoPark at Jefferson

AutoPark at Gallery Mall

Family Courthouse Garage

And now the big one: On Saturdays after 11 a.m., metered parking will be free city-wide up until January 1, 2018.

Keep in mind: Time limits on residential parking blocks will still be enforced and all other parking regulations will remain in effect.

If you have any questions or need any guidance during the holiday season, reach out to us on Twitter or Facebook. Happy holidays!

Visit philapark.org for more information