Image

9:57 PM / Friday November 24, 2017

PA529
24 Nov 2017

Yo Philly! FREE metered parking on Saturdays through New Year’s Day

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 24, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

Every year between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, Philadelphia Parking Authority offer holiday shoppers some hard-to-beat parking options.

For a flat-rate of only $8 on Saturdays and Sundays, you can park at the following PPA garages between 11 a.m. and 12 midnight.

Note: To receive the $8 flat-rate, please visit the garage management office for your discount validation ticket.

AutoPark at Independence Mall
AutoPark at Olde City
Parkade on 8th
AutoPark at Jefferson
AutoPark at Gallery Mall
Family Courthouse Garage

And now the big one: On Saturdays after 11 a.m., metered parking will be free city-wide up until January 1, 2018.

Keep in mind: Time limits on residential parking blocks will still be enforced and all other parking regulations will remain in effect.

If you have any questions or need any guidance during the holiday season, reach out to us on Twitter or Facebook. Happy holidays!

 

Image

Visit philapark.org for more information

Related Posts

Yo Philly! Pay your parking meter remotely, PPA announces return of meterUP app AFSCME District Council 33 announces contract settlement with Philadelphia Parking Authority Civic Saturdays – Helping Philadelphians learn how their government works
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the AMAs while her mother, Diana Ross took the stage for a rare performance

November 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Tracee Ellis Ross  ( Photo:  Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock.com) By Florence Anthony Congrats to Kevin...

Seniors

Protect your health and your card

November 22, 2017

Making the most of Medicare Open Enrollment   Family Features Eating well and regular exercise are part...

Food And Beverage

Helpful Holiday Recipes for the Home Chef

November 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Milo’s Sweet Tea Turkey Brine (Photo courtesy of Getty Images) Family Features With everything that goes into...

Commentary

Trump’s assault on Barack Obama’s legacy will fail

November 22, 2017

By Jesse Jackson TriceEdneyWire.com Donald Trump defines his administration as against all things Obama. Beneath the current...

Health

Control your diabetes while controlling costs

November 22, 2017

BPT Controlling the “ABCs of diabetes,” namely A1C, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, is difficult enough, but...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Nov. 26

November 22, 2017

All Signs: This week the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Saturn are all in Sagittarius. Yowsers! Let’s all...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff