Former State Rep. Thomas W. Blackwell passes away

Former PA State Representative Thomas W. Blackwell IV passed away Tuesday at the age of 58.

Blackwell was elected as a Democrat to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the 2005 and 2007 terms. He ran an unsuccessful campaign for reelection to the House for the 2009 term. He was succeeded by current State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown.

Blackwell is the son of the late U.S Representative Lucien Blackwell and stepson of Philadelphia Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell.

Services are pending.