Former Philly D.A. Seth Williams sentenced to 5 years

Former D.A. Seth Williams was sentenced to 5 years in prison Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania announced that it has disbarred former Philadelphia District Attorney. Williams is scheduled to be sentenced next week on federal bribery charges.



The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania announced Thursday afternoon that it has disbarred former Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams. Williams is scheduled to be sentenced next week on federal bribery charges.



District Attorney Seth Williams pleaded guilty earlier this year in federal court to a single count of accepting a bribe from a businessman.

The move came after weeks of damaging testimony against the two-term Democrat, who didn’t run for re-election this year.

The 50-year-old Williams was accused of illegally accepting gifts from businessmen in exchange for legal favors. He was also charged with fraudulently using thousands of dollars from his campaign fund for personal expenses, misusing city vehicles and misappropriating money intended to fund his mother’s nursing home care.

He had been charged with 29 counts of bribery, extortion and fraud.

According to reports, 28 counts were dismissed, a prosecutor said Williams admits he “committed all of the conduct.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.