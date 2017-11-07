Image

8:35 PM / Tuesday November 7, 2017

7 Nov 2017

Former Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay dies at 40 in plane crash

November 7, 2017

Local authorities confirmed that former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay, 40,  has died after a plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

During a press conference, police confirmed that one body had been recovered after a small, single-engine plane crashed off the coast of Florida. The plane was registered in Halladay’s name, and his body was later recovered.

Halladay was a two-time Cy Young Award winning pitcher and an eight-time MLB All-Star during his career with the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies.

We are saddened by the tragic news that Roy Halladay, 2-time Cy Young Award winner & 8-time All-Star, has died in a plane crash. He was 40. pic.twitter.com/SOFv3bOLyt

— MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2017

