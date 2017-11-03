Image

PA529
3 Nov 2017

Former City Council member and PA House Representative Jimmy Tayoun dies

ABOVE PHOTO:  James “Jimmy” Tayoun Sr. and wife Dolores

 

phillyrecord.com

“The Philadelphia Public Record” on Wednesday morning reported the death of the paper’s founder, executive editor, friend and mentor, James Tayoun, Sr., at the age of 87.  The Record will provide full coverage of his life and accomplishments in their next week’s paper.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Saint Maron’s Church at 1013 Ellsworth Street, 19147. You can reach the church at 215-389-2000.

The viewing for Mr. Tayoun will be Friday Nov. 3rd, 6-9 pm and Saturday Nov. 4th from 9-10:30 am at Saint Maron’s. The liturgy will take place at 10:30 AM.

Council President Darrell Clarke’s statement on the passing of Jimmy Tayoun

City Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District) issued the following statement on former Council member and Pennsylvania House Representative James “Jimmy” Tayoun, Sr.:

“A long, lively chapter in Philadelphia politics has come to a close. Jimmy Tayoun was sharp, occasionally bruising, definitely flawed, and never boring. He certainly had a heart full of love for this City. Jimmy represented an era of politics that is probably best left in the past, but I will miss running into him — wincing and feeling warm all at once — as he slaps me on the back and says, ‘You’re doing good, Darrell.’

“Jimmy was no fool. If you screwed up, he let you know it – often with a bullhorn by way of the Public Record. But if you did something good, especially something that helped people who really needed help, he would compliment you just about every time you saw him.

“I like to joke sometimes that Council used to be less boring. When I do, I see Jimmy on the Chamber floor, mixing it up with Fran Rafferty and John Street. God forbid we ever go back to that time, but it’s an era I feel lucky to have personally witnessed. Jimmy Tayoun will never be forgotten. I want to express my condolences to his beloved wife, Dolores, and their family – and thank them for sharing Jimmy with the rest of us.”

