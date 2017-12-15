Image

Following unanimous adoption of Kwanzaa resolution, Brown to host celebration

A resolution (H.B. 626) sponsored by state Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown, (D-Phila.), designating Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, 2017 as “Kwanzaa Week” in Pennsylvania was unanimously adopted in the House of Representatives.

Created in 1966, Kwanzaa is an African-American holiday that celebrates African heritage throughout the world.

Rep. Vanessa Brown

“Thank you to my colleagues in the House for recognizing the cultural significance Kwanzaa holds for people of African descent throughout the world,” Brown said. “Kwanzaa reflects the resilience of the African-American spirit. It allows us to pinpoint and reconnect with our long lost culture.”

To commemorate the holiday, Brown is hosting a Kwanzaa celebration event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 at the African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St. The event will feature cultural presentations and performances by local artists to tell African history through storytelling and song. Brown’s staff will be available to answer state-related questions on programs such as the Children’s Health Insurance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

This family-friendly event will be free and open to the community. Attendees must RSVP and receive a ticket to attend by contacting Brown’s constituent service office at 215-879-6615.

