Image

10:13 AM / Monday July 17, 2017

PA529
17 Jul 2017

Flash Mob Of 500 Teens Confront Philly Police

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 17, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– More than 500 teens in a flash mob confronted police outside the Lonnie Young Recreation Center in Germantown Sunday night.

Police say it all began a little bit after 6 o’clock at night. When officers arrived they found the large crowd on the sidewalk and in the street, most estimated to be between 12 and 17-years-old.

Officers said glass bottles were thrown at them. Publically available videos on social media show the teens surrounding officers in their vehicles, hopping on top of cars and generally taunting police.

Police commanders made the decision not to make any arrests, as to not escalate the situation, and the crowd disbursed within in few hours.

“There’s no reported injuries to police, no reported arrests, and there’s no reported injuries to civilians at this time,” Capt. Drew Techner with Philly Police said. “We closed the Lonnie Young Rec Center for the night after all of this. We’re concerned all the juveniles may re-gather in the same location that they started out. We for their own safety want them home.”

However, the crowd never did reassemble. Techner also has a message for those responsible for all the young people gathered in Germantown Sunday night.

Image

“Parents need to be aware that when they’re sending their juveniles out,” Techner said. “I know it’s nice to get the fresh air, and be out with their friends on a summer night. But parents have to be aware of what their kids are doing, who they are with, and what they’re getting involved in. They need to be home at a decent hour.”

Related Posts

Mayor Nutter, Police Commissioner Ramsey response to recent “flash mobs’ Mayor Nutter announces “flash mob” response Mayor Nutter, city officials respond to flash mob
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Blac Chyna was granted a temporary retraining order against her baby daddy Rob Kardashian

July 14, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Blac Chyna (Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Reality starlet Blac Chyna was...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: New Medicare cards debut next year

July 14, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, I just received my Medicare card in the mail and was surprised to see...

Commentary

Rep. Jordan Harris sounds off on noose found near Rittenhouse

July 14, 2017

By State Rep. Jordan Harris Recently in Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection, a...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 16

July 14, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: The predictions for this week are a bit like a weather forecast...

Health

Five eye health tips that are easy to visualize

July 14, 2017

BPT Writer Leigh Hunt once said, “The groundwork of all happiness is good health.” It’s a mantra...

Oasis

Council of Bishops issues open letter to NAACP regarding NAACP restructure, mission and relevance

July 14, 2017

The Council of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal Church writes to you to reaffirm our support...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff