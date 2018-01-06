Image

12:13 AM / Sunday January 7, 2018

PA529
6 Jan 2018

Firefighter, Resident Killed in North Philadelphia Blaze

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 6, 2018 Category: Local Posted by:

Photo: NBC10

NBC10–A Philadelphia firefighter died Saturday battling a rowhouse fire in North Philadelphia when a portion of the home collapsed, pinning him under debris.

Lt. Matt Letourneau, 42, was an 11-year veteran of the fire department. Fellow firefighters pulled him from the blaze. It took about 30 minutes to get him out, officials said.

A resident also died in the fire, officials said. Two other firefighters were also injured.

“We are without words,” Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said outside Temple University Hospital later Saturday afternoon.

The blaze erupted about 9:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Colorado Street, a side street off West Susquehanna Avenue near 17th Street. The fire was placed under control at 10:49 a.m.

Letourneau was pronounced dead at 11:07 a.m.

Image

“Today is truly a sad day for Philadelphia and the residents of North Central Philadelphia,” Deputy Fire Commissioner Jesse Wilson said. “There was an interior collapse of the original fire building and the companies from our special operations unit and from Batallion 8 and 3 were able too enter the building and extricate the firefighter that we transported to Temple Hospital today.”

The block has a somber recent history. Philadelphia police Sgt. Patrick McDonald was gunned down there in 2008 while giving chase to an armed suspect.

Related Posts

32,000 without power, traffic gridlock as fire burns at PECO substation in North Philadelphia Man vs. Superman 2016-2017 Philadelphia resident survey results unveiled
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

2017’s brighter side of romance, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa say “I Do”

January 5, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet   (Photo: By Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony 2017 has...

Oasis

Seven things to do make the New Year a truly happy one

January 5, 2018

By Dawn Jackson EEW Magazine Whether or not you make formal New Year’s resolutions, you should be...

Food And Beverage

Chow down on championship snacks

January 5, 2018

Family Features When the clock ticks down toward game day and you’re putting together a snacking plan...

Commentary

Time to hook Black women up

January 5, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Supporters of Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones react as they watch results during...

Health

Five physician-approved nutrition tips to look and feel your best

January 5, 2018

BPT Looking and feeling your best go hand in hand. When you take charge of your well-being,...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Jan. 7

January 5, 2018

All Signs: This is a fascinating week! We have a gaggle of planets in Capricorn: The Sun,...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff