Felicia R. Phillips, MDiv Joins the Cradle of Liberty Council, Boy Scouts of America

ABOVE PHOTO: Felicia R. Phillips

Wayne, PA –The Cradle of Liberty Council, Boy Scouts of America announced last week that Felicia R. Phillips, MDiv, has joined the non-profit organization as director of marketing communications. In her new role, she is responsible for heightening awareness of the Cradle of Liberty Council’s programs and activities through traditional and new media and increasing scouting enrollment in Philadelphia, Montgomery and Delaware counties.

“Felicia has an impressive marketing communications background and strong ties to the local communities where our scouts live and attend school,” says Daniel Templar, Scout Executive/CEO, The Cradle of Liberty Council, Boy Scouts of America. “She believes in the Boy Scouts mission and she is committed to connecting local families to the benefits of scouting. We are thrilled to have her on board.”

Phillips brings a wealth of marketing, communications, event planning and community outreach experience to the Cradle of Liberty Council, having served most recently as the director of corporate communications for Health Partners Plans (HPP), a Philadelphia-based health plan. Prior to HPP, Phillips held several key positions in marketing and public affairs at the University of Pennsylvania Health System, Pennsylvania Hospital and the Philadelphia Tribune.

“The Cradle of Liberty Council is committed to developing the next generation of leaders through its traditional and non-traditional scouting programs for boys and girls,” says Phillips. “I am excited about the opportunity to expand the Council’s reach within the Greater Philadelphia region and beyond, so that more children can experience the life-changing impact of scouting.”

Phillips graduated from Clark-Atlanta University with a degree in Speech Communications and received a Master’s of Divinity with a certificate in Black Church Studies from the Urban Theological Institute of the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia. She and her husband Robert, reside in Delaware County, with their two daughters, Kyra and Kaitlyn.