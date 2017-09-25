Image

4:13 PM / Monday September 25, 2017

PA529
25 Sep 2017

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg grabs a late night eat at Pat’s Steaks, and “likes” it!

September 25, 2017

NBC10–Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook co-founder and CEO, issued an official ‘like’ for Philadelphia’s original cheesesteak joint: Pat’s Steaks.

Image

The 33-year-old tech titan visited the South Philly steak shop at 9th and Passyunk late Sunday to order half a dozen cheesesteaks “Whiz wit” (Cheez Whiz and onions), Pat’s King of Steaks night manager Michael “Mikey” Boninfante told NBC10.

“Basically it was just the normal night after an Eagles win and next thing you know I’m calling ‘next’ and Mark Zuckerberg just pops up out of nowhere and orders a bunch of cheesesteaks,” Boninfonte said. “It was quite surprising.”

Zuckerberg posted a photo of the cheesesteak stop to his Facebook page shortly after saying he “Traveled all the way to Philadelphia for the best cheesesteak in the land.”

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff