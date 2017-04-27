Everything you need to know about the NFL Draft Experience

City of Philadelphia

From April 27-29, the City of Philadelphia is hosting the NFL Draft Experience. The NFL Draft Experience Presented by Oikos Triple Zero invites families and fans of all ages to enjoy a three-day long, FREE admission, football festival, held along the half-mile stretch of Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The NFL is providing fans with more opportunities than ever before to see the Draft by constructing an open-air

theater on the steps of the historic Philadelphia Museum of Art.

There are many ways you can join the fun, free NFL Draft Experience. Get the scoop below.

Official Event Info

Dates: Thursday, April 27 – Saturday, April 29.

Hours of Operation:

Thursday, April 27 12 p.m. — 11 p.m.

Friday, April 28 12 p.m. — 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Location: Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Cost: Admission to the NFL Draft Experience is FREE and no tickets are required.

Fan Mobile Pass (FMP): The free Fan Mobile Pass will give you access to all the action at the NFL Draft Experience (not required to enter).

Learn more on the official event page at DraftinPHL.com.

Connect

The Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) has your answers for the NFL Draft Experience! Tweet your questions to @discoverPHL using #DraftinPHL!

Things to See & Do

NFL Draft Experience: The largest festival footprint ever created by the NFL, spanning the size of nearly twenty-five football fields, fans of all ages and of all teams will be able to participate in interactive exhibits, immersive games, and virtual reality experiences, free player autograph sessions and more. Learn more about the games and event attractions during the NFL Draft Experience.

City Services

Transit Information