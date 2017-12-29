Events at AAMP: Gardens of the Mind: Echoes of the Feminine View On view now through January 16, 2018

AAMP presents Gardens of the Mind: Echoes of the Feminine View, an exhibition featuring five Black women artists whose work explores spiritual cultivation and memory through their artistic practice.

By using large scale installation, sculpture, painting, photography and printmaking, artists Barbara Bullock, Martha Jackson Jarvis, E.J. Montgomery, Joiri Minaya and Glynnis Reed examine our relationship with nature and how the mind itself is a field, which is developed and nurtured to promote creative, spiritual and intellectual growth. Plan your visit today!

The African American Museum of Philadelphia is located at 701 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @AAMPMuseum.