Image

10:25 AM / Saturday December 30, 2017

PA529
29 Dec 2017

Films at AAMP: ‘Black Orpheus,’ Jan. 5 2018

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 29, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

On Friday, January 5, join AAMP for a free screening of the Marcel Camus’ 1959 landmark film “Black Orpheus” (Orfeu Negro) 6:30PM. An RSVP is required.

This screening is presented in conjunction with our special exhibition, Gardens of the Mind: Echoes of the Feminine View, which closes on January 16, 2018.

Image

Winner of both the Academy Award for “Best Foreign-Language Film and the Cannes Film Festival’s” Palme d’Or,” Camus’ Black Orpheus brings the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice to the 20th -century madness of Carnival in Rio de Janeiro and the hillside slums of Brazil.

With its eye-popping photography and ravishing, epochal soundtrack, Black Orpheus was an international cultural event, a celebration of life, a landmark of Black cinema, as well as the musical that introduced bossa nova to the world.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for guests to view the “Gardens of the Mind”  exhibition before the screening. Film begins promptly at 6:45 p.m. RSVP online today!

Related Posts

AAMP Gardens of the Mind opening reception Thursday, October 5 MLK Weekend Celebration at AAMP Friday, Jan. 15th – Monday, Jan. 18th A Special Evening with Scribe: Fundraiser and Screening of 2011 Sundance Film Festival Selection ‘Harry Belafonte: Sing Your Song,’ Jan. 10
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Oprah Winfrey took to social media to warn her millions of followers that there is an imposter trolling on Instagram

December 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Oprah Winfrey (Photo: Elga Esteb / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Tongues are wagging that...

Oasis

For many across the nation, the dream of a Black Christmas brings joy

December 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  This collage, published by Christianity, illustrates some of the different depictions of Jesus. Theologians say...

Food And Beverage

Appetizers for Easy Entertaining

December 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Apple Brie Bites   Family Features When it comes time to entertain family and friends,...

Commentary

Will Blacks also get treatment not jail for opioid addiction?

December 29, 2017

ABOVE CARTOON:  (Steve Sack, The Minneapolis Star Tribune)   By Earl Ofari Hutchinson There was mild surprise...

Health

Seven tips to support Alzheimer’s caregivers

December 29, 2017

BPT Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementias is exceptionally demanding, and especially challenging. A recent...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Dec. 31

December 29, 2017

All Signs: Ta da! The New Year has arrived! (Time flies when you’re unconscious.) Promises? Fears? Hopes?...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff