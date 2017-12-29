Image

10:25 AM / Saturday December 30, 2017

PA529
29 Dec 2017

Enon’s Kwanzaa celebration with Lisa Thomas-Laury, Dec 29

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 29, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Lisa Thomas-Laury, 6ABC anchor Monica Malpass and retired Comcast Foundation head, Charisse Lillie, Esq.  (Photo: Robert Mendelsohn)

 

Enon Tabernacle Church’s African Heritage Ministry will host its Annual Kwanzaa Celebration this year with a book signing by special guest, WPVI-TV Channel 6 retired news anchor, Lisa Thomas-Laury.

The book is entitled “On Camera and Off” which details her 38 years as a news anchor and the mysterious illness that sidelined her career in 2004.

The Kwanzaa Celebration will also feature vendors, food, storytellers, African dancing, live music, arts and crafts, and gifts for the children.   

Image

Join Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church on December 29, 4PM-8PM, in the Family Life Center on 2800 W. Cheltenham Avenue.

Related Posts

Lisa Thomas-Laury chronicles her journey from debilitating illness to extraordinary recovery in new book Following unanimous adoption of Kwanzaa resolution, Brown to host celebration The African American Museum in Philadelphia presents Family Kwanzaa celebration
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Oprah Winfrey took to social media to warn her millions of followers that there is an imposter trolling on Instagram

December 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Oprah Winfrey (Photo: Elga Esteb / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Tongues are wagging that...

Oasis

For many across the nation, the dream of a Black Christmas brings joy

December 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  This collage, published by Christianity, illustrates some of the different depictions of Jesus. Theologians say...

Food And Beverage

Appetizers for Easy Entertaining

December 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Apple Brie Bites   Family Features When it comes time to entertain family and friends,...

Commentary

Will Blacks also get treatment not jail for opioid addiction?

December 29, 2017

ABOVE CARTOON:  (Steve Sack, The Minneapolis Star Tribune)   By Earl Ofari Hutchinson There was mild surprise...

Health

Seven tips to support Alzheimer’s caregivers

December 29, 2017

BPT Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementias is exceptionally demanding, and especially challenging. A recent...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Dec. 31

December 29, 2017

All Signs: Ta da! The New Year has arrived! (Time flies when you’re unconscious.) Promises? Fears? Hopes?...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff