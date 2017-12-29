Enon’s Kwanzaa celebration with Lisa Thomas-Laury, Dec 29

ABOVE PHOTO: Lisa Thomas-Laury, 6ABC anchor Monica Malpass and retired Comcast Foundation head, Charisse Lillie, Esq. (Photo: Robert Mendelsohn)

Enon Tabernacle Church’s African Heritage Ministry will host its Annual Kwanzaa Celebration this year with a book signing by special guest, WPVI-TV Channel 6 retired news anchor, Lisa Thomas-Laury.

The book is entitled “On Camera and Off” which details her 38 years as a news anchor and the mysterious illness that sidelined her career in 2004.

The Kwanzaa Celebration will also feature vendors, food, storytellers, African dancing, live music, arts and crafts, and gifts for the children.

Join Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church on December 29, 4PM-8PM, in the Family Life Center on 2800 W. Cheltenham Avenue.