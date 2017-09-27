Image

Emergency Evacuation Shuts Down SEPTA Regional Rail Through Center City

Photo: Jeannine Heck

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An emergency evacuation has shut down SEPTA regional rail service through Center City.

SEPTA tweeted that there is “no train service through Center City until further notice due to an emergency evacuation.

”SEPTA says there was an equipment problem on a regional rail train between Suburban Station and 30th Street Station. Some passengers self-evacuated and because of that, train service has been shut down in the area.

Image

One person tweeted a photo showing people walking on train tracks after leaving the Paoli line.

SEPTA says up to 90-minute delays are expected.

No injuries have been reported.

SEPTA is working on getting service back up and running.

The lines affected include Airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Fox Chase, Glenside Combined, Lansdale/Doylestown, Media/Elwyn, Manayunk/Norristown, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, Wilmington/Newark, and West Trenton .

