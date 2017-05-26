Image

Friday May 26, 2017

PA529
26 May 2017

Drexel University and Community College of Philadelphia agreement creates path to four-year degrees for CCP graduates

Community College of Philadelphia and Drexel University sign agreement–Left to Right: Drexel University President John A. Fry and Community College of Philadelphia President Donald Guy Generals sign agreement that will allow CCP graduates to pursue BS degrees at Drexel.

Drexel University and Community College of Philadelphia signed an academic agreement that offers a seamless pathway for graduates of Community College of Philadelphia to transfer to and complete four-year degrees at Drexel University.

“Drexel University has been a valued partner and a good neighbor, collaborating with us to expand opportunities for minority students in STEM,” said Dr. Donald Guy Generals, president of Community College of Philadelphia. “This dual admissions partnership offers an affordable pathway to a great university.”

Drexel’s President John A. Fry noted that additional educational opportunities ultimately will expand employment opportunities. “The future growth of our city demands that our colleges and universities do more,” said Fry, who is also chairman of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. “Institutions of higher learning, by creating pathways to learning, engage students and also convinces them to participate in the community’s sustained growth.”   

Under the terms of the agreement– which was officially signed by the two schools on May 22– Community College of Philadelphia students who graduate with pre-specified associate degrees will be assured junior status in pre-identified BS programs at Drexel University. Students also will qualify for Drexel’s transfer scholarship.

CCP graduates transfer to a variety of colleges and universities, but the CCP-Drexel 13 dual admissions agreements provide more structured, transfer supports, according to Generals, who noted that the agreement is effective immediately for CCP students wishing to enter Drexel University.

Drexel President John Fry featured in Community College of Philadelphia Magazine—Pathway–Left to Right: Community College of Philadelphia Dr. Donald Guy Generals and Drexel University President John A. Fry at the CCP Annual Spring Pathways Magazine Breakfast. Fry was featured on the publication's cover and is its cover.

In order to take advantage of the initiative, CCP students will need to submit a transfer application and meet pre-approved criteria and program specific academic requirements in order to transfer into the chosen BS program at Drexel University. In general, a full-time student can complete their BS degree program within four regular semesters at Drexel University.

Prior to announcing their dual admissions agreement, the Community College of Philadelphia held its Annual Spring Pathways Magazine Breakfast. The magazine, a workforce development publication, interviewed Drexel University President Fry for its spring edition cover story.  Fry discussed the role and impact of higher education institutions working with Philadelphia neighborhoods and residents.

“When students see an institution that is deeply involved in its community, that is providing service for it, and this is a member of the broader community, I think it creates a different kind of learning experience for them,” Fry said.

The event, according to Dr. Generals, who also works with the Chamber of Commerce, speaks volumes about “fostering student success and increasing educational options and increasing educational options that provide better economic opportunities for everyone.”

