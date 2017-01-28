The Domb Center opens in Center City

Campaign for Working Families, Inc., site to provide free volunteer tax assistance services

Philadelphia City Councilman at- Large Allan Domb joined the Campaign for Working Families, Inc., for the opening of The Domb Center, a new volunteer tax assistance services site in Center City on January 23rd.

“This new center will serve as another available resource to Philadelphians who need assistance with income tax preparations,” said Councilman Domb. “I am proud to work with the Campaign for Working Families on our collective goal to improve and protect the financial well-being of all our citizens.”

The Campaign for Working Families operates nineteen free tax service locations throughout Philadelphia with The Domb Center serving as the Center City Super Site.

Mary Arthur, Executive Director of the Campaign for Working Families, officially opened The Domb Center and acknowledged the impact potential this accessible site may have on more than 4,000 residents.

“It is crucial for an organization such as the Campaign for Working Families to have the support of its city leaders,” said Ms. Arthur. “Councilman Domb has become a champion of our organization and understands the benefits this valuable service can bring to the residents of Philadelphia. We thank Councilman Domb for his commitment to our shared mission.”

The Domb Center is located at 121 South Broad Street, Suite 1001, Philadelphia, PA 19107.

Hours of operation:

Monday: 10AM to 7PM

Tuesday: 10AM to 7PM

Wednesday: 10AM to 7PM

Thursday: 10AM to 7PM

Friday: 10AM to 2PM

Saturday: 9AM to 3PM

Sunday: Closed

For more information about the Campaign for Working Families, Inc., additional resources, or a list tax preparation sites, please visit: www.cwfphilly.org

Information about the Earned Income Tax Credit is available at: www.youearneditphilly.com.