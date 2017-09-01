Dine for four-legged friends at Chef’s Night for Paws

One-of-a-kind event showcases Philadelphia’s most popular restaurants and bars, neighborhood by neighborhood, benefiting the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society

Dozens of local restaurants and bars will get together at Skybox (2424 E. York Street) for Chefs’ Night for PAWS on Monday, October 2, 2017. Chefs’ Night for PAWS is culinary event, where guests can enjoy the flavors that make each Philadelphia neighborhood unique, all under one roof. Proceeds will benefit PAWS’ efforts to save the city’s homeless pets and to encourage Philadelphia to become a no-kill city.

Skybox offers a perfect setting to showcase Philadelphia’s food and drink enclaves. Chefs will be grouped by location, along with replicas of the icons that make their areas distinct, and video to bring their neighborhood to life. Guests will take a visual tour while they meet the culinary stars who gives each area its unique personality. The event runs from 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM and guests can choose from four different ticket options: general admission $175; general admission (pair) $300; VIP admission $250; and VIP admission (pair): $450.

VIP admission offers guests an even more distinctive experience. VIP guests (sponsors and individual ticket-buyers) will enjoy a preview hour and first access to the main event as well as a chance to interact with participating chefs. VIP admission also includes access to an exclusive lounge. Where food be butler-served, offering a more intimate setting where VIPs will have each individual neighborhood experince brought to them.

Participating restaurants will benefit from a full public relations and social media campaign to maximize attendance and exposure, and event photography capturing branding and attendee interaction which will be featured on PAWS’ website and social media channels. In addition, participating chefs and their staffs are invited to the an exclusive chefs’ after-party, from 10 PM to midnight in the adjacent Liberty Room. For more information on participating, contact Sharon Phillips Waxman: 215-670-4323 or sharon@spwproductions.com.

PAWS is 100 percent donor-funded, so its ability to save and serve Philadelphia’s most vulnerable pets depends entirely on the generosity of its supporters.

For more information on sponsorships and to purchase tickets, visit: www.phillypaws.org/chefsnight.