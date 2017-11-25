Delaware State Trooper Dies While Jogging With His Son

Police in Delaware say a 40-year-old state trooper likely died from a heart attack during a run with his son on Friday evening.

Sgt. Rodney H. Bond was assigned to Delaware State Police Troop 2, which is based in Newark. Medical examiners have not declared a cause of death.

Bond was a 14-year veteran of the force. He worked in the criminal investigations unit as the school resource officer supervisor. He also was a member of the police honor guard.

Superintendent Col. Nathaniel McQueen Jr. asked community members to keep Bond’s family and state police in their thoughts.

McQueen said Bond “was an outstanding trooper and was committed to serving the citizens of Delaware with dignity and pride.”

