Image

10:51 AM / Monday August 29, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
29 Aug 2016

Defining destinies, changing the world: Biomedical program training the next generation of leaders

local_08-28-16c
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 29, 2016 Category: Local Posted by:

On August 4th, nine Community College of Philadelphia students celebrated the completion of the Biomedical Technician Training Program at The Wistar Institute on the University of Pennsylvania campus. The ceremony represents far more than a graduation: with each certificate of completion comes new employment opportunities, career connections, and the confidence that drives scientific research and innovation.

Success starts with the students, who complete the apprenticeship program over the course of two summers, gain intensive classroom and hands-on laboratory experience, and leave  prepared to work as research technicians within the robust biomedical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

“I feel proud and a little in awe right now,” said David Caref, a graduate whose mother traveled from North Carolina to attend the ceremony. Of the program he added: “It was intense, but it was worth it.”

Since the program’s inception in 2000, 130 students have received their certificates. Fifty-six of them have found full-time or part-time research assistant positions within the first year. In fact, Philadelphia-based Wistar has hired 31 of the program’s graduates.

The initiative’s success piqued the interest of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, which recently awarded The Wistar Institute a $199,385 Nontraditional Apprenticeship Grant to explore ways to expand the program and consider how to develop the novel apprenticeship program into a model that can be replicated across the state.

“This Nontraditional Apprenticeship Grant lets us explore the full potential of the program with the goal of making it more widely available,” said Dr. William Wunner, Wistar’s director of Outreach Education and Technology Training. “We can analyze how to implement, sustain and support a BTTP model for the entire region.”

The 2016 graduates are ready to harvest a field of varied science dreams. Caref eventually plans to transfer to Temple, earn a bachelor’s degree in Biology and work in a research lab, something he never would have considered previously.

Classmate Nhu Lu says the program has given her the confidence to do independent research, which will greatly help her studies at Temple University’s School of Pharmacy. Omotayo Ope, another 2016 graduate, came into the program with a bachelor’s degree in biology. During his studies, he worked at Meenhard Herlyn’s lab at Wistar, and will continue working there through the end of the year.

“I knew what I wanted to do, but until I went through the biomedical program, I didn’t understand what was required to get there, said Ope, who will now continue his education with goal of becoming a cardiologist. “ It’s extremely important for medical school that you understand how science affects patients, and this program taught me that.”

Indeed, some of the biomedical technicians have also gone on to pursue doctorate degrees and have completed board-certified physician assistant programs.

These graduates are tomorrow’s leaders, Dr. Mary Anne Celenza, dean of the College’s Division of Math, Science and Health Careers, told family members.

Image

“Destiny is not a matter of chance but a matter of choice. The students finishing today made a choice to move in a direction that allows them to choose their own destiny in a field that has a history of changing the world.”

The BTTP provides Community College of Philadelphia students with a career path to today’s diverse and highly skilled STEM workforce,” said Dr. Dario C. Altieri, president and CEO of The Wistar Institute. “If the BTTP expanded throughout the entire region, it has the potential to have a major and long-last impact.”

Related Posts

oasis_01-19-14a.-w456-h303-p0-q70-Fa-S1Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation partners with Coca-Cola to ‘pay it forward’ to the next generation of leaders Harcum College offers its Annual Summer Advance Program local_06-12-16gLong-time mentorship program at Prince Hall Elementary continues to prepare students as future leaders
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Food And Beverage

Make the grade in the kitchen with canned foods

food_08-28-16a

August 29, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Lentil Soup with Bacon Family Features During the back-to-school season, the stress of weeknight cooking...

Go With The-Flo

Kevin Hart married Eniko Parrish after a two-year engagement

go-flo_08-14-16a

August 12, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Kevin hart By Florence Anthony Kevin Hart reportedly married Eniko Parrish on Monday, August 8...

Health

Back to school with diabetes: Five steps to keep your child safe at school

health_08-21-16a

August 19, 2016

BPT For parents of children living with diabetes, back to school season includes more than the usual...

Style

Olive Oil: an ancient beauty secret gaining popularity as all-natural beauty product

style_08-07-16a

August 5, 2016

By Leah Fletcher The use of olive oil for skincare is nothing new. In fact, it’s an...

Color Of Money

North Broad Renaissance Awards largest contract to African American, woman-owned firm

money_08-21-16a

August 19, 2016

The North Broad Renaissance recently announced that is has awarded its cleaning service contract to TWB Cleaning...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Medicare coverage for non-working spouses

seniors_08-21-16a

August 19, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, Does Medicare cover spouses who have not worked? I have worked all my life,...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff