Image

3:30 PM / Friday March 3, 2017

PA529
3 Mar 2017

David Thomas, Associate Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Community College of Philadelphia, receives 2017 Insight Into Diversity Magazine Giving Back Award

March 3, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  David Thomas, Associate Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Community College of Philadelphia

National recognition of college administrators who give back to their campuses and communities

Image

David Thomas, Associate Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Community College of Philadelphia has received the 2017 Giving Back Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education. The Giving Back Award honors college and university administrators who go above and beyond their everyday leadership duties and “give back” to their campuses and communities. David Thomas will be featured, along with 38 other recipients, in the April 2017 Leadership Support and Giving Back issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

Giving Back Award recipients were nominated by their colleagues and selected by INSIGHT Into Diversity based on their outstanding demonstration of social responsibility; involvement with students, faculty, staff, and the community; and commitment to serving underrepresented populations. Each honoree is recognized for his or her passion, dedication, and support for diversity and inclusion. “We are extremely proud of Dr. Thomas for his volunteer work and his outreach efforts, both of which ultimately expand opportunity to every neighborhood, and every child,” Dr. Donald Guy Generals said. “He exemplifies diversity and inclusion, at work and in his personal life.”

INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine selected David Thomas because of his successful efforts to connect with diverse communities, and strengthen their economic and social fabric.  For example, the College has partnered with Goodwill Industries in the designing and implementation of The Helms Academy Adult High School, which offers free courses to older adults seeking to attain their 30-credit state high school diploma, while simultaneously earning college credits. This unique model provides intensive case management and offers life skills training; career counseling and job placement supports; college admissions guidance; and academic development training.

Dr. Thomas, who also serves as Dean of Division of Access and Community Engagement at the College, assists on many boards and organizations. Most recently, he was Foster Care Workgroup Program Chair for the Field Center for Children’s Policy, Practice, and Research at the University of Pennsylvania; a participant in the Reach Higher White House initiative, and lead higher education representative for My Brother’s Keeper White House Initiative, in Washington D.C.

“The Giving Back Award is being awarded to leaders of institutions of higher education who exemplify what it truly means to ‘give back’ to others,” says Holly Mendelson, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. “These administrators are role models, and we honor their efforts to promote diversity and inclusion on their campuses and in their communities.”

For more information about the 2017 Giving Back Award and INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, visit insightintodiversity.com.

