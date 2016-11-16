Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown to be Inducted into Morton McMichael Elementary School Hall of Fame

Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown will be inducted into the Morton McMichael Elementary School Hall of Fame on Thursday, November 17, 2016. For over 40 years, The McMichael Hall of Fame has provided an opportunity for the school to honor and recognize the various ways that alumni have used their McMichael education to excel in service to others and their outstanding work for the community. It is also an opportunity to provide the current students with examples of excellence professionally, in the community, and in their personal achievement.

Reynolds Brown, a graduate of the class of 1966 recalls her childhood at McMichael and how it shaped her commitment to service.



“What a tremendous honor!” said Reynolds Brown. “Leaders and educators like my fifth grade teacher Ms. Evans, my eighth grade Principal Dr. Madeline Cartwright and Mr. Johnson saw my potential 50 plus years ago and pushed me to do and give my best. I am eternally grateful to them for the difference they made in the trajectory of my life. “

“Councilwoman Reynolds Brown has done so much for the community and the City of Philadelphia,” said Brian Wallace, Principal at McMichael. “I am honored to have one of McMichael’s very own inducted into the Hall of Fame. She is an example that anyone can achieve their goals; a true hero to the students and families of McMichael and the community at large. We thank her for her exemplary service to others.”