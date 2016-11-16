Image

12:18 PM / Wednesday November 16, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
16 Nov 2016

Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown to be Inducted into Morton McMichael Elementary School Hall of Fame

local_11-16-16a
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 16, 2016 Category: Local Posted by:
Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown will be inducted into the Morton McMichael Elementary School Hall of Fame on Thursday, November 17, 2016.  For over 40 years, The McMichael Hall of Fame has provided an opportunity for the school to honor and recognize the various ways that alumni have used their McMichael education to excel in service to others and their outstanding work for the community.  It is also an opportunity to provide the current students with examples of excellence professionally, in the community, and in their personal achievement.
 
Reynolds Brown, a graduate of the class of 1966 recalls her childhood at McMichael and how it shaped her commitment to service.

“What a tremendous honor!” said Reynolds Brown.   “Leaders and educators like my fifth grade teacher Ms. Evans, my eighth grade Principal Dr. Madeline Cartwright and Mr. Johnson saw my potential 50 plus years ago and pushed me to do and give my best. I am eternally grateful to them for the difference they made in the trajectory of my life. “
 
“Councilwoman Reynolds Brown has done so much for the community and the City of Philadelphia,” said Brian Wallace, Principal at McMichael.  “I am honored to have one of McMichael’s very own inducted into the Hall of Fame.  She is an example that anyone can achieve their goals; a true hero to the students and families of McMichael and the community at large.  We thank her for her exemplary service to others.”
 
The Hall of Fame induction will also include a ‘Meet the Candidates’ for Mayor of Morton McMichael Elementary.

Related Posts

Blondell Reynolds-Brown takes a night off to host some ‘Old School Fun’ local_06-26-16cCouncilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown’s statement on the City of Philadelphia’s historical Beverage Tax Councilwoman Reynolds Brown recognizes the 10th Anniversary of the Fund for Children
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Reintegrating Into Civilian Life

money_11-13-16a

November 11, 2016

Five tips to help veterans find their new normal Family Features While the transition back to civilian...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Caregiving Tips for Long-Distance Caregivers

seniors_11-13-16a

November 11, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend any long-distance caregiving tips that can help me help my elderly...

Go With The-Flo

Patti LaBelle will perform at “VH1 Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night”

go-flo_11-13-16a

November 11, 2016

By Florence Anthony Will Smith’s father, Willard Carroll Smith, Sr., has died, according to Oscar nominated actor’s...

Style

What should African-American women know about the causes of thinning hair?

style_11-13-16a

November 11, 2016

By Leah Fletcher The advertisements for the treatment of hair loss usually guarantee longer, thicker hair, but...

Color Of Money

10 Ways You May be Deterring Customers

money_11-13-16c

November 11, 2016

Part of understanding what makes a consumer decide to make a purchase is understanding the opposite –...

Entertainment

Earth to Forest! — The “Arrival” Interview

enter_11-14-16a

November 14, 2016

With Kam Williams Forest Whitaker was born in Longview, Texas on July 15, 1961, but raised in...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff