Councilman Derek S. Green gives bikes away to outstanding students at KIPP Philadelphia schools

ABOVE PHOTO: From the left: Christopher Lawrence, Area Manager for Phila. CH2M; Councilman Green; Marc Manella, Founder and CEO. (Photo by Bill Z. Foster)

Councilman Derek S. Green gave away, 15 bikes last weekend to outstanding students at the KIPP Philadelphia Schools, located at 2539 N. 16th Street.

“KIPP Philadelphia Schools is a network of five college-prep, public charter schools in educating over 1,700 students in North and West Philadelphia. KIPP is very grateful to CH2M, Neighborhood Bikes Works and Councilman Green for providing these bikes to reward KIPP students who are demonstrating outstanding behavior and academics,” said Caitlin Wood Sklar, Director of Engagement.

“Our children are the future; when they excel we must take notice of their efforts, and to show them that we are paying attention; this is why I am happy to partner with KIPP Philadelphia and CH2M, to help give bikes away to some deserving students who exhibit exceptional behavior and academics,” said Councilman Green.

“CH2M’s Bikes for Kids program is in its 12th year in Philadelphia and will exceed the 3,000 bike-milestone this holiday season. The company partners annually with Neighborhood Bike Works (NBW) to raise funds to procure and construct bicycles designed for elementary school children. Throughout the month of December, CH2M will distribute 250 bikes at events hosted by sponsors familiar with the needs of the communities they represent, within the Greater Philadelphia region,” said, Sharon Jean-Baptiste, Program Manager.

Councilman Green would like to thank both KIPP Philadelphia and CH2M for their help in facilitating this wonderful opportunity to give back to the young people in our community.