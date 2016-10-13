Image

5:03 PM / Thursday October 13, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
13 Oct 2016

Councilman Derek Green talks Autism Speaks Walk in Philadelphia

Councilman Derek S. Green with wife Sheila and son Julian
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 13, 2016 Category: Local Posted by:
Councilman Derek S. Green with wife Sheila and son Julian

Councilman Derek S. Green with wife Sheila and son Julian.  Photo courtesy of Councilman Green

Councilman Derek Green discusses the importance of supporting the Autism Speaks Walk in Philadelphia

By Monica Peters

Derek Green has been an advocate for autism awareness long before being elected to City Council.

His teenage son Julian, now 15, was diagnosed with autism at the age of three. There is no cure for autism and it affects individuals and families of all backgrounds.

This is one of the reasons Councilman Green, who is also Chair of City Council’s Committee on Disabilities, continues his crusade.  His many efforts to enlighten the public about the disorder include partnering with autism awareness advocacy organizations such as Jaden’s Voice.

On Saturday October 22, the Autism Speaks Walk in Philadelphia sponsored by Alpha Xi Delta takes place at Citizens Bank Park.

Green stresses the importance of the upcoming walk and why it is important for Philadelphians to support it.

Tell us about your involvement in the Autism Speaks Walk?

On Saturday, October 22nd at 9 am at Citizens Bank Park, we will celebrate our 7th year of raising money for Autism Speaks during the Philly Autism Walk. Over the years, we have raised almost $50,000 for this very important cause.


Why is it important for Philadelphians to support the event?

It is important to support this event because 1 out of every 68 children are diagnosed with autism. According to the most recent PA Autism Census, over 4,000 people with Autism in Philadelphia are receiving services. This number nearly doubled the previous PA Autism Census in 2009.

Talk to us about Team Julian Green?

Our team for the Philly Autism Walk is named after our son Julian. Before Julian turned 3, he was diagnosed with Autism. Team Julian Green is truly a friends and family affair. We are supported by our extended family as well as church members from Canaan Baptist Church and Salem Baptist Church of Jenkintown, Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity brothers and Delta Sigma Theta sorority sisters, my City Council staff, and numerous other supporters.

Do proceeds go to national chapter or towards Autism Speaks locally?

Image

Money raised from the Autism Walk is used to fund scientific research, advocacy, family services, and awareness. Locally, Autism Speaks provides and gathers information regarding resources that families in Philadelphia can use and also organizes advocacy efforts concerning Autism in Harrisburg.

Is there any other news that you would like to share regarding Autism in Philadelphia and other initiatives in general people should be aware of?

In Philadelphia, we are fortunate to have a number of organizations that also provide outstanding support for children and families living with autism. Some of these organizations include Jaden’s Voice (www.jadensvoice.org), The Philadelphia Autism Project (www.paautism.org/phillyautismproject), and The Center for Autism (www.thecenterforautism.org). Further, and as Chair of the Council Committee on Disabilities, I will hold hearings regarding the PA Autism Insurance Act and will address challenges that families are facing in receiving services under this law.

For more information about the Autism Speaks Walk in Philadelphia, Saturday October 22 at Citizens Bank Park go to www.autismspeaks.org.

 

 

Related Posts

local_04-03-16aTwo Philadelphia families, two stories; Councilman at-Large Derek Green, Terri Matthews talk Autism, gives advice to parents local_05-01-16eCouncilman Derek S. Green elected chair of the Philadelphia Gas Commission local_09-25-16eCouncilman Derek S. Green to hold hearings regarding the Every Student Succeeds Act
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Group Power

oasis_10-09-16a

October 7, 2016

By Stephanie Montague If you have ever moved from an apartment to house or anywhere for that...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Flu vaccines designed specifically for seniors

seniors_10-09-16a

October 7, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, Are there any specific flu shots that are better suited for seniors? I just...

Travel

All inclusive Hawaii vacation packages

travel_10-09-16a

October 8, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Waves breaking on the rocks on a sunny day during a spectacular ocean view on...

Style

Many know little about African black soap’s advantages… great skin and great hair

style_10-09-16a

October 8, 2016

By Leah Fletcher If you ask most women what they know about African black soap, their responses...

Color Of Money

From homelessness to hairstylist — Early struggles spur beautician to success

money_10-09-16a

October 7, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Evalyn ‘Evie’ Johnson By Avis Thomas-Lester Urban News Service Evalyn “Evie” Johnson has traveled the...

Entertainment

Reverential Retrospective Offers Intimate Look at the Life of Late Icon Maya Angelou

enter_10-10-16a

October 10, 2016

Film Review by Kam Williams Maya Angelou (1928-2914) was born Marguerite Annie Johnson,in St. Louis, Missouri on...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff